Andrew Glennon

Portwood met Glennon who worked on the series, in the midst of filming Marriage Boot Camp in 2017. The reality star welcomed a son, James, with the California native in May 2018. Things went south for the couple in July 2019 when Portwood was arrested for domestic battery. Glennon was ultimately awarded sole custody of the child in July 2022.

Following the ruling, Portwood got candid about her devastation. “I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children. While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past,” she said in a statement to Us.