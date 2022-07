Dimitri Garcia

The 16 and Pregnant alum began dating the Belgium native in January 2020 and he appeared on Teen Mom OG during season 9 in 2021. Though Portwood told E! News in February 2021 that they weren’t “boyfriend and girlfriend,” she maintained they were still “talking” as a long-distance couple.

“My whole vision at the moment is on my own personal growth and focusing on my children,” she explained.