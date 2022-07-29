Gary Shirley

After the two met through her brother when Portwood was in high school, the Teen Mom OG stars began dating and welcomed a daughter, Leah, in November 2008. After numerous fights and a 2010 altercation that resulted in Portwood’s arrest, Shirley gained primary custody.

The duo struggled to peacefully coparent Leah amid Portwood’s legal issues, though they’ve managed to turn things around in recent years. The TV personality even sent out a supportive message for her ex in March 2022 as he underwent surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome. She also shouted out his now-wife, Kristina Shirley, in the process.