July 2022

Portwood reacted to the ruling in a lengthy and heartfelt statement to Us.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” she stated. “While I’ve always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past.”

She noted, ”I’ve spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations, if your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will.”

Portwood concluded, “I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”