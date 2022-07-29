May 2018

Portwood — who has struggled with drug addiction and legal problems in the past, as well as a rocky relationship with daughter Leah — gave birth to her and Glennon’s only son, James, on May 8, 2018. She told Us at the time that “this is a chance for me to really show what kind of mother I am.”

The MTV star also praised Glennon. “He is such an amazing man and loves taking care of James,” she gushed. “He was afraid of postpartum depression, so he’s always checking up on me. He just wants to make sure I’m loved. It’s almost perfect.”