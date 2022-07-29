September 2017

One month after they were spotted kissing and seemingly confirmed their relationship, the honeymoon period was over when Portwood discovered that two of Glennon’s ex-girlfriends had restraining orders against him.

“This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart. She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air,” he told RadarOnline at the time, apologizing to “Amber, her fans and anyone following us.”

“I really want to start this relationship with nothing but honesty,” he explained. “I feel like a total idiot for not bringing this up to her first, but it was such a difficult time in my life that I blocked it out of my mind.”