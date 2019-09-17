Debra Danielsen

In her statement, Danielsen, 61, who is Abraham’s mom, hoped that the situation was a wakeup call for Portwood to seek better medical attention for her mental health.

“I believe Amber must take time out to get the proper medical treatment she needs,” she said in a statement to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on September 16. “I know inside is a wonderful woman who is struggling and wants to be her best, but her support system has been weak to non-existent. I really think she has been misdiagnosed and hasn’t received medical treatment that would make her feel tremendously better.”