It’s Over

A source told Us in August that Amber and Glennon, who started dating in 2017, were officially broken up after the Teen Mom OG star’s July arrest.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him,” the insider said. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to.”