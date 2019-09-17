Legal Trouble

In July, Amber was arrested for felony domestic battery charges in Indiana after a fight with Glennon. According to court documents, the MTV star had a machete during the altercation, which she used to threaten her ex.

“[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the documents stated.

On the Teen Mom OG reunion in August, Amber denied having a machete.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize … you haven’t heard s–t from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. … But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”