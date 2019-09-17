Maci Bookout

Bookout, 28, broke her silence on the audio on September 17 with a statement on Twitter about how heartbroken she was over the incident.

“My heart breaks for everyone involved and affected by this terrible situation,” she wrote. “I do not condone or support abuse or violence of any type. Amber has been a close, genuine friend of mine for many years. I will support her in getting the help that she needs. I truly hope and pray that everyone involved receives the help necessary to recover from what has happened and the guidance to prevent future events.”