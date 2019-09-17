Shawn Portwood

After the audio’s release, Shawn, who is Amber’s older brother, defended his sister on Twitter, claiming that the tape was manipulated by Glennon to favor the cinematographer’s side.

“Did you hear the entire clip? Or just the clip the Andrew wanted you to hear?” Shawn wrote in a tweet to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on September 13. “I’m not condoning what she said but I will say this there’s far more to that clip than what he gave them people to leak out. He provoked her and provoked her and provoked her.”

When fans criticized Shawn for not keeping a closer eye on his sister, he clapped back, explaining that he’s not Amber’s caretaker.

“The negativity and hatered [sic] from some of you is horrible,” he tweeted. “You people act like I should quit my job move back to Indiana and hold my sister’s hand and bring her to a therapist every single day. I talk to her, I try to help her and I will always protect her.”