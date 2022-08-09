Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

A Happy Blended Family

Ruelas revealed that he talked to Teresa’s ex-husband the day he married her. “I spoke to Joe, actually, [on] the day of the wedding,” the New Jersey native told Us in October 2022 at BravoCon in New York City. “[I] called him to let him know that, you know, I’m committed to his daughters and committed to Teresa.”

The RHONJ star, for her part, revealed that she and her husband had dinner with Joe during a recent trip to the Bahamas before picking up one of her daughters.

“I was, like, so nervous. But you know, we had the best night. It made the children so happy,” the Skinny Italian author told Us at BravoCon.