All Is Good

Teresa revealed how her ex-husband really feels about her fiancé Ruelas during a November 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “They like each other,” the RHONJ star told Kelly Clarkson, noting that Joe and Ruelas planned to meet up for dinner during the couple’s trip to the Bahamas without tell her.

“We had dinner with him and it went really well,” she explained, adding that Joe is splitting his time between the Bahamas and Italy. “Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”