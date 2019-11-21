Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Being Mom and Dad

In October 2019, Joe was granted permission to leave Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and travel to Italy while his deportation appeal is decided. In an interview with Us Weekly on the day of that decision, Teresa said it was difficult to raise the couple’s daughters solo. “It’s like I have to be the mom and the dad,” she said. “So I’m doing it all by myself. Everything. Taking care of the house, the kids, my dad lives with me, just everything. Being the breadwinner, doing it at all.”