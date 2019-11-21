Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Case Almost Closed

Us confirmed in April 2019 that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied Joe’s appeal in his deportation case. After the news broke, Teresa and Joe’s lawyer James J. Leonard Jr. released a statement vowing to keep fighting for the former construction business owner to stay in the country. “We are extremely disappointed that the Board of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal,” the statement read. “We have filed a stay with the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and will continue to fight to keep Mr. Giudice in the United States, the only country he knows, and reunite him with his wife and four daughters.”