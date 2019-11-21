Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Deportation

In October 2018, Joe was ordered to be reported to his native Italy, according to Radar Online. “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now,” he told the judge via teleconference at the time. “I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.” A source told Us at the time that Teresa was surprised by the verdict. “Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends. She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list,” the source explained, noting everyone, including Teresa thought that they would make an exception for Joe since he has been in this country for so long.”