Finding Comfort in a New Pal?

Teresa was spotted “aggressively flirting with” New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck during a New Year’s Eve bash in January, a source told Us at the time. Though her lawyer, James Leonard Jr., said the get-together was just “a night out with friends, nothing more than that,” the two were later spotted getting cozy in Miami in February. Teresa and Schreck held hands as they left an event at the time, and spent the next day at a beach together.