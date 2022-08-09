Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Happy For Her

Joe weighed in on his ex-wife’s August 2022 wedding to Ruelas, exclusively telling Us he was “very happy” for the cookbook author’s new relationship.

“She deserves all the happiness in the world,” Joe stated days after the New Jersey nuptials. “I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don’t engaged in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he’s OK in my book.”

The Italy native added that Teresa “looked like a princess” in her white, mermaid-cut strapless wedding gown and tiara.