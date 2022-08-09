Top 5

Stories

Exes

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

By
Teresa Joe Giudice Ups Downs Over Years Update
 Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
39
39 / 39
podcast

Happy For Her

Joe weighed in on his ex-wife’s August 2022 wedding to Ruelas, exclusively telling Us he was “very happy” for the cookbook author’s new relationship.

“She deserves all the happiness in the world,” Joe stated days after the New Jersey nuptials. “I think Lou is a good guy. Anything negative being said out there are just rumors that I don’t engaged in. Until I personally discover otherwise, he’s OK in my book.” 

The Italy native added that Teresa “looked like a princess” in her white, mermaid-cut strapless wedding gown and tiara. 

Back to top