ICE Custody

Us confirmed in March 2019 that Joe was released from prison and transferred into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Bravo personality may remain in the detention center for up to a year until he is either deported to his native Italy or wins the appeal he filed in November. Hours after Joe was transferred to ICE, Teresa attended her brother Joe Gorga’s book release party in New York City, smiling slightly as she arrived at the event.