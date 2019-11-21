Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Looking Ahead

“Maybe this summer,” the Standing Strong author told Andy Cohen later that month when asked about her plans to return to Italy. “The girls are going to go back. They wanted to go back for Thanksgiving, but Joe’s just getting his passport so we don’t know. We were gonna meet in the Bahamas, but he’s gonna get his passport right around that time. [They] are definitely going for Christmas. I have to work around that time, so that’s why I can’t go. So, summer. That’ll be my next break. Then the girls have school.”