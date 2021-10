Moving On

In October 2021, Us confirmed that Teresa and Ruelas got engaged during a vacation to Greece. The duo started dating in July 2020. Joe Gorga confirmed at the time that his former brother-in-law knew about the proposal, but he wasn’t sure whether Teresa had spoken to her ex about it. “The girls told him,” real estate developer explained. “I don’t know if [Teresa] told him. I didn’t even ask that question. Don’t know, don’t care. Probably not. But it’s all good.”