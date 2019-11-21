Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Reality TV Drama

Bravo cameras started following the Giudice family in 2009. Their relationship came under fire during season 4 when cameras caught Joe calling Teresa “my bitch wife” and “c–t” during the Housewives’ trip to Napa in 2012. While the other Housewives accused Joe of cheating and talking to his “girlfriend” on the aforementioned phone call, he told Andy Cohen at the reunion he was on the phone with a “longtime friend,” noting “if I was talking to a girlfriend I probably would have ripped my mic off and threw it in the bushes.” Teresa’s on-off friend Jacqueline Laurita also accused the pair of having an abusive marriage during the season, which they both denied.