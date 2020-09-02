Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Supporting His Family From Afar

Following the passing of Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, in April 2020, Joe shared his well-wishes to his family back in the U.S. while mourning his late father-in-law. “Thank you for being a guiding light—your experiences and knowledge helped us navigate day-to-day challenges,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for your wit—your daughter got the best of that. Now, Your ❤️ and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin cin.”