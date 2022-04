What is Teresa Most Looking Forward To?

Despite her excitement for the wedding, the New Jersey native is more focused on everything that comes after the big day. “Just living a happy life,” she told Us about what she was most looking forward to about marrying Luis. “We communicate [and] express our love for each other. It’s just so beautiful. … I can’t wait to go to bed at night with him, [and] like, just to even be next to him. [It’s] a different kind of love. I can’t explain it.”