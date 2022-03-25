Who Is Invited?

During her March appearance on WWHL, Teresa extended an invite to her wedding to fellow guest Loni Love. At the time, the reality star also admitted that she would love for host Andy Cohen to attend her nuptials with his friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

“We’ll talk about it. There’s a decent chance I won’t be there with Sarah Jessica if I get invited,” Cohen noted at the time.

Teresa also previously revealed that many of her RHONJ costars would be getting invites, telling Entertainment Tonight in January, “I’m not a fighter. I’m a lover. I’m a lover. I’m all about the love. That’s why I just want to spread the love.”