March 2021

Teresa raved over Ruelas’ “amazing” desire to meet her ex Joe. “He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything,” she detailed on Watch What Happens Live.

The introduction happened later that month in The Bahamas, where Joe moved after living in Italy. Ruelas’ two sons and Teresa and Joe’s daughters joined them for the trip.

Joe reflected on the family reunion in April 2021. “You can all imagine how I felt when they walked in the room. It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else,” he told Us. “Teresa and I decided to be honest and remain friends with one another for the girls. … I am genuinely happy for both Teresa and Luis and wish them the best!”