Melissa Gorga

Melissa, 41, showed gratitude for her father-in-law’s guidance since she married Joe in 2004. “Heaven just got another angel You’ve been the only Dad I’ve known for the past 16 years. You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno.. they don’t make them like you anymore,” she gushed. “Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours. Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you’ve always brought everywhere you went. Run to your wife. She’s waiting for you RIP we will miss you forever.”