Holidays With Us Teresa Giudice Says Her Family Is ‘Still Deciding’ Their Holiday Plans — Plus, More Stars at Jingle Ball By Erin Crabtree 3 hours ago Gregory Pace/Shutterstock 12 13 / 12 Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira The newlyweds, who exchanged vows in November, enjoyed a date night. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News