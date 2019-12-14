Holidays With Us Teresa Giudice Says Her Family Is ‘Still Deciding’ Their Holiday Plans — Plus, More Stars at Jingle Ball By Erin Crabtree 3 hours ago Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock 12 13 / 12 Camila Cabello The “Liar” singer attended the event without boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News