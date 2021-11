Jana Kramer

“First one without the kiddos. I knew it was going to be tough. The rainy weather outside is not helping,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, said in an Instagram Story video while spending Thanksgiving without her two kids, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, for the first time since her divorce from Mike Caussin. “I’m going to finish this, go for a run and count my blessings because there is a lot to be thankful for.”