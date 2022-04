Adele Pranks Unsuspecting Adele Impersonators

The “Someone Like You” singer took her song title to heart in 2015 when she pretended to be an Adele impersonator named Jenny just trying to fit in with the rest of the group of impersonators at a BBC event. Despite the fact that the actual Adele — disguised in prosthetics and using a deep voice — was talking to them throughout the show, the women didn’t realize it was her until she started singing — and they started crying.