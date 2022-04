Dennis Quaid Pranks Starbucks Barista and Customers on ‘Ellen’

One of DeGeneres’ best pranks was when she enlisted Dennis Quaid to walk into the Starbucks on the studio lot, announce his presence and repeatedly refer to himself in the third person. “Dennis Quaid is here!” the Parent Trap actor yelled upon entering the coffee shop. He even had the barista sing Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O!” with him before confessing the whole thing was a joke.