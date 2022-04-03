Late-Night Swap! Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Switch Shows on April Fools' Day

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Swap Late-Night Shows

In honor of April Fools’ Day in 2022, the two comedians traded places and hosted one another’s late-night shows. Kimmel took Fallon’s place at the Tonight Show desk in New York, while Fallon took over Jimmy Kimmel Live! in California.

“Hi, I’m Jimmy,” Fallon joked in his monologue on the ABC show. “Settle down, you’re going to offend the other Jimmy. … I love that we did this — I can’t believe we pulled it off. Jimmy and I wanted to have some fun with people mixing us up all the time. I couldn’t be mistaken for a better guy.”