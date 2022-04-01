Justin Bieber Pranks ‘Ellen’ Guests in the Bathroom

While Bieber has been both the prankster and the one getting pranked on Ellen, he was in the driver’s seat the time he and the talk show host cooked up an idea to scare unsuspecting guests on their way to the bathroom. The “Ghost of You” singer hid in the corner of a bathroom stall until each person would go in. Then he would pop out and startle them twice, as they were initially frightened by the unexpected person — and then taken aback that that person was Bieber himself.