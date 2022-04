Justin Timberlake’s Cars and More Get ‘Repossessed’ on ‘Punk’d’

Timberlake’s episode of Punk’d is historic for good reason: The “Cry Me a River” singer actually shed some tears himself, visibly upset over the idea that government employees (including one played by the then-relatively unknown Dax Shepard were removing all of his belongings from his home. The former ‘Nsync star later revealed that the reason he cried during the episode was because he was high.