Kendall Fakes a Pregnancy to Kim and Kris

After calling Kim to pretend she was pregnant on “Kocktails With Khloé,” Kendall was in for an earful from the SKIMS founder.

“I’m not the one to talk to, because I have like the worst experience and I’m so fresh off of the worst birthing experience,” the KKW Beauty mogul started. “I mean, today is not the day cause I literally would be a bit more negative cause I’m on one hour of sleep cause North was up all night and I was feeding [Saint] every two seconds and literally, my day has been like, so crazy and I’ve had no sleep and I want to like, die.”

She then told Kendall, “I’ll bring my 30 kids and you can babysit for two seconds to see how you feel.” Kendall also told Kris that the two pregnancy tests she supposedly took “came back positive.”

For her part, when Kendall played the same prank with Kourtney later on, Kris handled it all in stride and seemed to be excited for the 818 Tequila founder. “That’s so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night,” the momager replied. “I’ll put on my clothes and get over there. Well, I’ll tell you, Kendall; you have to do whatever your heart tells you to do. I think it’s great news, but I’m your mom.”

Upon finding out it was a prank, Kris joked, “Oh f–k. Oh brother, I’ll go put the champagne back on ice.”