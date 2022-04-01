Kevin Hart Puts Nick Cannon’s Real Cell Phone Number on Multiple Billboards

Hart and fellow comedian Cannon were involved in a massive prank war in 2021, beginning with the Wild N’ Out host sending the Jumanji star a llama for his birthday. To retaliate, after news broke that Cannon was expecting his seventh child, Hart put up billboards in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta that read, “If you want any advice on fatherhood, please call my best friend Nick Cannon,” complete with the Masked Singer host’s actual phone number. The jokes didn’t end there, as Cannon later plastered his face on the side of Hart’s jet and the Scary Movie 3 actor sent his pal a vending machine full of condoms for Valentine’s Day 2022.