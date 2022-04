Nickelodeon Producer Pranks One Direction, Pretends She’s Going into Labor

In 2012, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson got in on a prank with Nickelodeon to trick the rest of One Direction (Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne) that their pregnant producer was going into labor. While Horan seemed unsure of what to do in the situation, Payne called the woman’s husband and Styles held her hand and did breathing exercises with her.