Scott Disick’s Todd Kraines Prank on Kris Jenner

Disick’s impersonation of the Kardashian’s family friend was so hilarious that the reality star did it multiple times throughout the run of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Auntie Kris, it’s me! It’s Todd Kraines!” he told Kris over the phone intermittently over several years. The real Todd Kraines later got in on the joke with Disick, showing up to a family ski trip saying the father of three’s exact lines.