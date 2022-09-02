The Biggest Photoshop Fails of All Time: Ariana Grande, Kris Jenner and More

The True Kardashian Disneyland Photos
In January 2022, eagle-eyed fans speculated that photos of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True at Disneyland with her cousin Chicago West looked photoshopped.
The Khloé & Lamar alum admitted to the botched editing job three months later when she accidentally shared that she was taking her daughter to the magical theme park for the first time. When her followers pointed out that meant the previous photos were fake, she came clean.
"Welllppp I f—ked this one up. Anyways … let's focus on something else," the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted.