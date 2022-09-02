Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

LOL

The Biggest Photoshop Fails of All Time: Ariana Grande, Kris Jenner and More

By
Kim Kardashian Reveals Role Kylie Jenner Played in Photoshopped Chicago and True Disneyland Pics
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
17
2 / 17
podcast

The True Kardashian Disneyland Photos

In January 2022, eagle-eyed fans speculated that photos of Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True at Disneyland with her cousin Chicago West looked photoshopped.

The Khloé & Lamar alum admitted to the botched editing job three months later when she accidentally shared that she was taking her daughter to the magical theme park for the first time. When her followers pointed out that meant the previous photos were fake, she came clean.

“Welllppp I f—ked this one up. Anyways … let’s focus on something else,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted.

Back to top