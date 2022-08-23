The Cyrus Family: A Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Trace and More

Billy Ray Cyrus

The patriarch of the Cyrus family, Billy Ray hit the country scene by storm in 1992 with his smash hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.” After marrying Tish the following year, the singer went on to adopt her two children from a previous relationship: Brandi and Trace. As the Cyrus family grew, Billy Ray’s fame waned — until he made his first comeback in 2006 by starring as Miley’s dad on the Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana. He later scored the biggest single of his career with his feature on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which was certified diamond. Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022.