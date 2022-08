Christopher Cody Cyrus

The Cyrus siblings’ half-brother was born in April 1992, just seven months before Miley came along. Though not much is known about Chris’ life today, in 2009, he told the Mirror that he had a relationship with the Cyrus family while growing up, which dwindled once he got older. However, he had nothing but positive things to say about Miley at the time. “She’s the same now as she was before all this fame. She’s still my goofy sister,” he told the Mirror.