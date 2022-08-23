The Cyrus Family: A Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Trace and More

Miley Cyrus

The biggest star of them all, Miley — born Destiny Hope Cyrus in November 1992 — initially shot to stardom as Hannah Montana on the eponymous Disney Channel sitcom in the early 2000s. After dating Nick Jonas and releasing three albums under Disney’s Hollywood Records label, the “Malibu” singer shook off her Hannah Montana roots and transformed herself into the wrecking ball-swinging Miley that dominated her 2013 Bangerz era. Ever evolving as an artist, the “Party in the U.S.A.” singer has scored numerous accolades, two Grammy nominations and has spanned multiple genres of music, including pop, rock and country.

After 10 years of dating on and off, she married her Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, only to split for good less than a year later. Miley — who identifies as queer — has since dated Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. She was first romantically linked to Maxx Morando in early 2022.