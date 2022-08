Noah Cyrus

The baby of the Cyrus family, Noah — born in 2000 — certainly doesn’t seem like the youngest when it comes to her artistry, releasing mature tracks like “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and “July.” The “Mr. Percocet” singer, who was nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2020, is set to release her debut album, The Hardest Part, in September 2022.