The Cyrus Family: A Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Trace and More

Trace Cyrus

Best known for his hit single “Shake It” with his band Metro Station, Trace is the second-oldest Cyrus sibling, born in 1989. The rocker’s love life has made plenty of headlines over the years, including his 2012 split from ex-fiancée Brenda Song and his 2020 breakup from ex-fiancée Taylor Lauren Sanders. In the summer of 2022, Trace — who still makes music with Metro Station and released his debut solo EP in 2021 — revealed that he is working on an album. He also showed off his body transformation in a dramatic before and after photo in August 2022, revealing he felt “mentally destroyed” before deciding to hit the gym and get fit.