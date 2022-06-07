Any Spoilers?

While Fellowes warned Us that he “can’t really share anything about season 2 or I’ll be shot,” Spector, who portrays George Russell on the series, gushed about what lies ahead for his character.

“I was thrilled because not having any power as an actor — well not no power as an actor — [you’re] sort of hoping that you’ll get certain sort of storylines,” he explained. “This was right exactly. I was like ‘Oh, yes, we get to do this one.’ I was excited.”

As far as what fans can expect from Russell’s marriage to Bertha (Coon) in the show, the actor teased the couple would face the typical ups and downs of any relationship. “It’s like a real marriage. I think there are challenging moments but you know I think how you get through those moments is what really defines a couple, right?” he said.