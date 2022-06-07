Who Is Starring?

The series is greatly expanding its bandwidth for the follow-up installment. In addition to Baranski, Nixon, Coon, Spector and Jacobson, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Denée Benton, Simon Jones, and Jack Gilpin are set to star. Kelli O’Hara and Donna Murphy have also been promoted to series regulars for season 2.

To give the proper depth to the housemaids and butlers in The Gilded Age world, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page, and Sullivan Jones will also star in the second season, to deepen the “Upstairs and Downstairs feeling of the show,” per Deadline. The only series regular not returning is Tom Raikes, who plays Marian’s love interest.

Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Claybourne Elder, and Ward Horton will appear in recurring roles.