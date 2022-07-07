Francis Ford Coppola

“Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known,” Coppola, who directed all three Godfather films, said in a statement to Deadline. “From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.”