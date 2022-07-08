Pierce Brosnan

The James Bond actor, 69, bid Caan “farewell” via Instagram on Friday, July 8, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos from their time on the Fast Charlie set. “We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orleans … you were an inspiration to me as young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort,” Brosnan wrote in his heartfelt tribute. “You gave of yourself to the art of acting and performance to the very end. My heart has a deep sorrow this day for your passing. I shall cherish the memory of you always. My heartfelt condolences to your family. May you Rest In Peace, forever in the light.”