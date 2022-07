Zooey Deschanel

“James Caan was a true delight. My favorite memory of him was shooting part of a montage for the end of Elf and he started playing piano — he played beautifully — I sang and he played and I was just astonished by his talent,” the New Girl alum recalled of working with the late actor via Instagram Story. “I think he was just capable of so many things and that’s what made him such a wonderful actor. I was so honored to have worked with him.”